Christmas in the Park Holiday Light Display

Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327

Each year, Paducah Power System sponsors a magnificent display of Christmas lights in Paducah’s Noble Park. A half million twinkling bulbs illuminate the park between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day each holiday season. Thousands of people visit the event, making it a holiday favorite for people of all ages.

For more information call (270) 443-8783 or visit paducah.travel

Kids & Family
