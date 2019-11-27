Christmas in the Park Holiday Light Display
Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327
Each year, Paducah Power System sponsors a magnificent display of Christmas lights in Paducah’s Noble Park. A half million twinkling bulbs illuminate the park between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day each holiday season. Thousands of people visit the event, making it a holiday favorite for people of all ages.
For more information call (270) 443-8783 or visit paducah.travel
Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327 View Map
Kids & Family