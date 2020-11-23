Christmas in the Park Holiday Light Display in Paducah

Experience the region’s premier holiday light display at Christmas in the Park. The event kicks off on Nov. 23 and runs nightly through New Year’s Eve. The drive-through light show allows friends and families to meander through Bob Noble Park, never leaving their vehicles, as they experience the ethereal twinkling lights display. Guests can also make a reservation for a horse-drawn carriage ride through the park’s light display with John’s Pass Carriage Service. This event, which has become a tradition for many, is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

For more information visit www.paducah.travel or call 1-800-PADUCAH.