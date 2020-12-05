A Christmas in the Trees: A Drive-Through Holiday Experience in Paducah

Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327

A Christmas in the Trees: A Drive-Through Holiday Experience, December 5—6

Guests can experience the magic of Paducah’s annual Christmas parade safely from their own cars, as this year’s parade will be held in reverse. A Christmas in the Trees invites patrons to enjoy this year’s holiday-themed floats, lining the streets of Bob Noble Park, from their vehicles for a magical holiday experience.

For more information visit www.paducah.travel or call 1-800-PADUCAH.  

Info

Kids & Family
