A Christmas in the Trees: A Drive-Through Holiday Experience in Paducah

A Christmas in the Trees: A Drive-Through Holiday Experience, December 5—6

Guests can experience the magic of Paducah’s annual Christmas parade safely from their own cars, as this year’s parade will be held in reverse. A Christmas in the Trees invites patrons to enjoy this year’s holiday-themed floats, lining the streets of Bob Noble Park, from their vehicles for a magical holiday experience.

For more information visit www.paducah.travel or call 1-800-PADUCAH.