Christmas with Jennifer Nettles and the Louisville Orchestra

This December, Bob Bernhardt and the Louisville Orchestra invite you to get in the Christmas spirit with Jennifer Nettles! Nettles is gearing up for the holiday season as she performs songs from her album To Celebrate Christmas on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30PM with the LO at the Kentucky Center!

Tickets for the Christmas with Jennifer Nettles at the Kentucky Center box office. Tickets range from $35 - $95

For more information call 502.584.7777 or visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org