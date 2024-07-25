× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Santa is vacationing at Kentucky Kingdom on July 25th, and we're bringing the beats!

Christmas in July Silent Disco at Kentucky Kingdom

Santa is vacationing at Kentucky Kingdom on July 25th, and we're bringing the beats!

Jingle all the way through this family-fun filled day, enjoying cheerful holiday activities, treats, and a silent disco that will surely put you in the Christmas spirit!

🎅🏼 | Christmas Hats for the first 300 guests

🎧 | Silent Disco at Sound Waves Stage with Louisville Silent Disco

🎨 | Christmas Face Painting near Bluegrass Bakery

🤶 | Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be roaming the park

🎄 | & MORE"

Buy your tickets now!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit kentuckykingdom.com/.../christmas-in-july/