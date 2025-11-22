Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom - select dates!

× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom

Check website for dates and times!

We're dreaming of a white, bright and glowing Christmas this season at Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville's Family Theme & Water Park! Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the season among dazzling displays of over 1.5 MILLION lights, over 300 Christmas trees and holiday decor as far as the eye can see. Take your experience to new heights on the LARGEST snow tubing hill in Kentucky, racing down a 175-foot-long hill covered in real snow. Create family memories, including meeting the Most Famous Reindeer of all and SO much more!

From rides and entertainment to larger than life snowy and bright delights, plan your can’t-miss family holiday tradition during our longest, brightest, and jolliest part of the season! This celebration is included with your Daily Admission or Season Pass admission.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com