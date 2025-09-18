Christmas Movie Night at Heathen & Co. Booksellers
to
Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431
×
Christmas Movie Night
Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum includes: Live music, food and drink vendors, and free hayrides on Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Retail and activity vendors, food trucks, and the Autumn Acre play area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Hay maz...
Christmas Movie Night
Christmas Movie Night at Heathen & Co. Booksellers
Come out and watch the classics with Heathen’s & Co. as they screen Charlie Brown’s Christmas and other stop-motion Christmas movies!
For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Info
Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday