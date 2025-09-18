× Expand Christmas Movie Night Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum includes: Live music, food and drink vendors, and free hayrides on Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Retail and activity vendors, food trucks, and the Autumn Acre play area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Hay maz... Christmas Movie Night

Christmas Movie Night at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Come out and watch the classics with Heathen’s & Co. as they screen Charlie Brown’s Christmas and other stop-motion Christmas movies!

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com