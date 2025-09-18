Christmas Movie Night at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431

Come out and watch the classics with Heathen’s & Co. as they screen Charlie Brown’s Christmas and other stop-motion Christmas movies!

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
