× Expand Community Ventures 2020 Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill - Allen House

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

The 3rd Annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill event will kickoff Sunday, Nov. 22nd and lasts through Saturday, January 2nd. Mustard Seed Hill is a unique destination in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region in the town of Millersburg, KY. This holiday season, people from all over the country will once again visit Millersburg to see a stunning display of Christmas light attractions, our Artisan Market with local retail and artisanal vendors, and our Holiday Cafe with food and refreshments. This year, we will again host the Gingerbread House competition featuring the exquisite, detailed work of local pastry chefs along with community submissions from local organizations, businesses, families and individuals. For the first time, we will also introduce a Gingerbread Cookie House where guests can create their own decorated gingerbread cookies. We are also very excited to introduce new attractions including our luminary-covered Field of Lights, along with our brand new Nativity Display.

For more information call (859) 231-0054 or visit mustardseedhill.events/christmas