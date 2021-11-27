Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

The 4th Annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill event will kickoff Saturday, Nov. 27 and lasts through Saturday, January 1st. Mustard Seed Hill is a unique destination in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region in the town of Millersburg, KY. This holiday season, people from all over the country will once again visit Millersburg to see a stunning display of Christmas light attractions, our Artisan Market with local retail and artisanal vendors, and our Holiday Cafe with food and refreshments. This year, we will again host the Gingerbread House competition featuring the exquisite, detailed work of local pastry chefs along with community submissions from local organizations, businesses, families and individuals. We are also very excited to bring back special attractions like our Nativity Display.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, call (859) 685-2190 or visit mustardseedhill.events/