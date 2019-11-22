× Expand Shawn Burns Dazzling Christmas light attractions adorn the Millersburg property

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a season-long event featuring dazzling light attractions throughout the Millersburg campus, with a holiday market filled with local retail and artisan vendors, and a hospitality tent with food and refreshments for visitors. The event also features a Gingerbread House Exhibit with submissions from local pastry chefs, as well as various organizations participating in our annual Gingerbread House Competition.

For more information call (859) 231-0054 or visit mustardseedhill.events