Mustard Seed Hill 1122 Main Street, Millersburg, Kentucky 40311

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a season-long event featuring dazzling light attractions throughout the Millersburg campus, with a holiday market filled with local retail and artisan vendors, and a hospitality tent with food and refreshments for visitors. The event also features a Gingerbread House Exhibit with submissions from local pastry chefs, as well as various organizations participating in our annual Gingerbread House Competition.

For more information call (859) 231-0054 or visit mustardseedhill.events

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
