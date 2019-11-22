Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill
Mustard Seed Hill 1122 Main Street, Millersburg, Kentucky 40311
Shawn Burns
Dazzling Christmas light attractions adorn the Millersburg property
Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill
Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a season-long event featuring dazzling light attractions throughout the Millersburg campus, with a holiday market filled with local retail and artisan vendors, and a hospitality tent with food and refreshments for visitors. The event also features a Gingerbread House Exhibit with submissions from local pastry chefs, as well as various organizations participating in our annual Gingerbread House Competition.
For more information call (859) 231-0054 or visit mustardseedhill.events