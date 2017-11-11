Open House at The Berry Center

The Berry Center Open House

The Berry Center's annual open house will be held on November 11, 11AM-5PM. This year's celebration will include the release of Wendell Berry's newest book The Art of Loading Brush: New Agrarian Writings, a world-premier show of Tanya Berry's photography titled For the Hog Killing, Gray Zeitz of Larkspur Press, Kentucky authors (including Wendell) reading and signing their work, food trucks, as well as cookies and wassail in The Bookstore. We hope you can join us as we mark another year of good work.

For more information call 743-1820 or 845-9200 or visit berrycenter.org