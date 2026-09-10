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Christmas in the Park

Experience the magic of the holidays at Christmas in the Park in Paducah, Kentucky! Every year, Paducah Power System transforms Bob Noble Park into a festive wonderland with over half a million sparkling Christmas lights, making it a must-see holiday light display in Paducah. Drive through the park nightly and enjoy a dazzling winter spectacle perfect for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.

For more information call 2702272733 or visit paducah.travel/events/annual-festivals-and-events/christmas-in-the-park/