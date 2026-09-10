Christmas in the Park
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Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327
Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau
Illinois Commercial Photography
Christmas in the Park in Paducah, KY
Christmas in the Park
Experience the magic of the holidays at Christmas in the Park in Paducah, Kentucky! Every year, Paducah Power System transforms Bob Noble Park into a festive wonderland with over half a million sparkling Christmas lights, making it a must-see holiday light display in Paducah. Drive through the park nightly and enjoy a dazzling winter spectacle perfect for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.
For more information call 2702272733 or visit paducah.travel/events/annual-festivals-and-events/christmas-in-the-park/