Christmas at the Ripy Mansion

to Google Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00

The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Christmas at the Ripy Mansion

Come join us for a family friendly event with a special visit from Santa Claus!

$5 per child (includes ornament making, decorating the tree, cookies, and punch)

Photos with Santa are also offered at an additional cost with a port of the proceeds going towards the restoration of the T.B. Ripy Mansion.

For more information call (502) 517-1029 or visit tbripyhome.com

Info

The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas at the Ripy Mansion - 2019-12-11 18:00:00