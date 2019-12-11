Christmas at the Ripy Mansion
The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Christmas at the Ripy Mansion
Come join us for a family friendly event with a special visit from Santa Claus!
$5 per child (includes ornament making, decorating the tree, cookies, and punch)
Photos with Santa are also offered at an additional cost with a port of the proceeds going towards the restoration of the T.B. Ripy Mansion.
For more information call (502) 517-1029 or visit tbripyhome.com
