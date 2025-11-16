Christmas Show: 'Twas the Night of our Favorites
to
St. Luke Church 2351 Alumni Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
The Kentuckians Chorus
Christmas Show: 'Twas the Night of our Favorites
Christmas Show: 'Twas the Night of our Favorites
Please join us for an evening of Christmas holiday classics. The chorus will be featuring our favorites from over the years. In addition to the chorus, several quartets and other ensembles will perform. We'll even have some audience participation numbers. Come sing-a-long with us!
Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for students or military
For more information visit thekentuckians.org/Christmas-2025