Christmas Show: 'Twas the Night of our Favorites

St. Luke Church 2351 Alumni Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Please join us for an evening of Christmas holiday classics. The chorus will be featuring our favorites from over the years. In addition to the chorus, several quartets and other ensembles will perform. We'll even have some audience participation numbers. Come sing-a-long with us!

Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for students or military

For more information visit thekentuckians.org/Christmas-2025

