Christmas Time is Here with Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers

Price: $10; all students & children half-price

Jazz vocalist Jaimee Paul will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band in addition to the MCC Singers.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org