Christmas Time is Here with Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Christmas Time is Here with Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers
Price: $10; all students & children half-price
Jazz vocalist Jaimee Paul will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band in addition to the MCC Singers.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
Info
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Concerts & Live Music