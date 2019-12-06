Christmas Time is Here with Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Christmas Time is Here with Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers

Price: $10; all students & children half-price

Jazz vocalist Jaimee Paul will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band in addition to the MCC Singers.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
2708212787
