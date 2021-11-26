Christmas Town at The Creation Museum

to

Creation Museum 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg, Kentucky 41080

Christmas Town at The Creation Museum

Tour the dazzling garden of lights, reflect on the true meaning of the season at the live nativity, enjoy a special holiday dinner, do some unique gift shopping, and experience more during our free, annual ChristmasTown!

For more information call 1 (888) 582-4253 or visit creationmuseum.org/christmas/

Info

Creation Museum 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg, Kentucky 41080
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Town at The Creation Museum - 2021-11-26 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Town at The Creation Museum - 2021-11-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Town at The Creation Museum - 2021-11-26 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Town at The Creation Museum - 2021-11-26 17:00:00 ical