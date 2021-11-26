Christmas Town at The Creation Museum
to
Creation Museum 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg, Kentucky 41080
Christmas Town at The Creation Museum
Tour the dazzling garden of lights, reflect on the true meaning of the season at the live nativity, enjoy a special holiday dinner, do some unique gift shopping, and experience more during our free, annual ChristmasTown!
For more information call 1 (888) 582-4253 or visit creationmuseum.org/christmas/
Info
Creation Museum 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg, Kentucky 41080
Kids & Family