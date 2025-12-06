Christmas Tree Trail

Grapevine Christian Church 2205 Grapevine Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42421

Christmas Tree Trail

Experience the spectacular Christmas Tree Trail, a completely indoor, immersive holiday event featuring uniquely themed Christmas trees! Designed to delight visitors of all ages, our trail takes you on a warm, magical journey that celebrates faith, fantasy, and festive fun.

Complimentary hot drinks are provided to keep you cozy as you explore this unforgettable display.

For more information call (270) 619-2196. 

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
