Christmas Tree Trail

Experience the spectacular Christmas Tree Trail, a completely indoor, immersive holiday event featuring uniquely themed Christmas trees! Designed to delight visitors of all ages, our trail takes you on a warm, magical journey that celebrates faith, fantasy, and festive fun.

Complimentary hot drinks are provided to keep you cozy as you explore this unforgettable display.

For more information call (270) 619-2196.