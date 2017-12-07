Christmas with Jennifer Nettles and Louisville Orchestra

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

Christmas with Jennifer Nettles and Louisville Orchestra

On Monday, September 11 at 10 AM tickets will go on sale for Christmas with Jennifer Nettles and YOUR Louisville Orchestra. This December, Bob Bernhardt and the Louisville Orchestra invite you to get in the Christmas spirit with Jennifer Nettles! Nettles is gearing up for the holiday season as she performs with the LO songs from her album To Celebrate Christmas on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30PM at the Kentucky Center!

For more information visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
