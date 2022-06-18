Chrome and Cruise Car Show
to
Lewis and Clark Pavilion East Mcdonald Parkway, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Chrome and Cruise
Chrome and Cruise Flyer
The Chrome and Cruise Car Show has partnered with Lugnuts and 606 Speed to bring you a fantastic car show! Head to the Lewis and Clark Pavilion in Downtown Maysville for an afternoon of cars, music, and food!
For more information call 606-563-2596.
