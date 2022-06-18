Chrome and Cruise Car Show

Lewis and Clark Pavilion East Mcdonald Parkway, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

The Chrome and Cruise Car Show has partnered with Lugnuts and 606 Speed to bring you a fantastic car show! Head to the Lewis and Clark Pavilion in Downtown Maysville for an afternoon of cars, music, and food!

For more information call 606-563-2596. 

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
