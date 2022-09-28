× Expand Chuck E Cheese CEC bootacular

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular

From now through October 31, party like every day is Halloween at Chuck E. Cheese. Guests will be greeted by cast members in costume and surrounded by age-appropriate décor, like giant cobwebs, friendly ghosts and floating bats.

Kids can enjoy costumes more than once, as Chuck E. Cheese encourages guests to come in costume every day to make the most of the spooky season. Don't miss the costume contests happening Halloween weekend, on Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, following each 6:30 p.m. Chuck E. Live! show.

Every kid should be able to celebrate the fun and joy of Halloween, too. That's why Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide will open two hours early on October 30 for a Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday, a sensory-friendly celebration including sugar-free treats available upon entry.

For more information visit chuckecheese.com/bootacular/