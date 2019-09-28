Chuck Givins "Born 2 Win" Horse Sale

The Chuck Givens Born 2 Win Horse Sale is very excited to offer this opportunity to all breeders who are looking for a large market to sell their outstanding equine athletes they have bred and raised. This sale will be a big advantage to buyers that wish to purchase equine athletes with champion bloodlines that have produced winners in all arenas without driving across the country. Chuck and Lauri Givens hope to offer a select group of barrel racing and pole bending prospects whose proven bloodlines reflect the highest level of performance pedigrees, conformation, ability, agility and speed.

For more information call (859) 582-5822 or visit chuckgivens.com