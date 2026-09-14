Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair
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church of the savior 1301 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Church of the Savior
Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair
Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair is an annual event held on the first Saturday in November. We will have over 80 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted items or fine art. We also have several food trucks coming. Most importantly, 10% of vendor sales go to help struggling families at Christmas time. It is more than a craft fair; it's a ministry! Come do your Christmas shopping and help others at the same time!
For more information call 859-285-0560.