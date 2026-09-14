× Expand Church of the Savior Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair is an annual event held on the first Saturday in November. We will have over 80 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted items or fine art. We also have several food trucks coming. Most importantly, 10% of vendor sales go to help struggling families at Christmas time. It is more than a craft fair; it's a ministry! Come do your Christmas shopping and help others at the same time!

For more information call 859-285-0560.