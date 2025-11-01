Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

to

church of the savior 1301 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

This is not your ordinary craft fair, it is a ministry. 10% of all sales will go to help families in need at Christmastime. There is something for everyone from high-end arts and crafts to inexpensive stocking stuffers, direct sales, food trucks, yummy baked goods, home-made candies, local honey, fresh produce and so much more!

For more information call 859-285-0560 or visit churchofthesavior.net/event/23847383-2025-11-01-fall-craft-fair/

Info

church of the savior 1301 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Festivals & Fairs
859-285-0560
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Church of the Savior Fall Craft and Vendor Fair - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 ical