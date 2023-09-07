Cimarrón at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Cimarrón

CIMARRÓN

Cimarrón is considered by Forbes magazine as “the band that takes the music from the Orinoco River Plains across the world.” This Grammy-nominated six-piece band (Best Traditional World Music Album) delivers an extraordinary blend of its Andalusian, Indigenous and African roots, with raw ethnic singing, percussive stomp dancing and rapidfire strings.

Their energetic and infectious music includes harp, four-stringed cuatro, guitar-like tiple and bandola, maracas, Afro-Peruvian cajón, Brazilian surdo, Afro Colombian tambora, ancient deer-skull whistles from the Orinoco River, the Amazonian Manguaré and all the power of the stomp dance of the rustic parties in Los Llanos (Colombian and Venezuelan Plains).

