Cinch Ranch Sorting National Championship
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
It is the mission of RSNC to lead the industry in developing and improving the sport of Ranch Sorting through affordability and a fair rating system. Their goal is to preserve the heritage and integrity of the ranching lifestyle while providing a family oriented, competitive riding experience at the grassroots level. These competitions are so popular because competing is affordable, with entry fees starting at $15 for a Beginner Ranch Hand. Classes are jackpotted so contestants have an opportunity to WIN cash. Even with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes at stake, everyone can ride for $50 or less, even at the National Finals. So come out and watch the fun!
For more information call (970) 897-2901 or visit rsnc.us