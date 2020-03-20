Cinch Ranch Sorting National Championship

It is the mission of RSNC to lead the industry in developing and improving the sport of Ranch Sorting through affordability and a fair rating system. Their goal is to preserve the heritage and integrity of the ranching lifestyle while providing a family oriented, competitive riding experience at the grassroots level. These competitions are so popular because competing is affordable, with entry fees starting at $15 for a Beginner Ranch Hand. Classes are jackpotted so contestants have an opportunity to WIN cash. Even with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes at stake, everyone can ride for $50 or less, even at the National Finals. So come out and watch the fun!

For more information call (970) 897-2901 or visit rsnc.us