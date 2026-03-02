× Expand CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo

Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing and Mutton Busting! The PRCA's top contestants will match up 8 seconds at a time against some of the best bucking horses and bulls in the business. Their road to the National Finals Rodeo goes through Louisville, KY for one weekend only. You can join us on the dirt for the FREE pre-show and meet the cowboys, take a picture with our prized picture bulls and meet the animals that will match up against the cowboys!

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3510281-2?pid=11713

Date and Time: Fri, 13 Mar 2026 18:00 - Sat, 14 Mar 2026 21:45

Venue details: Arena Parking Garage, 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202, United States

Price:

Tickets: USD 39.00