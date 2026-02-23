× Expand Cincinnati Bockfest: Polka Warriors and Binski’s Meat Raffle at Mellotone | March 7 Cincinnati Bockfest: Polka Warriors and Binski’s Meat Raffle at Mellotone | March 7

Bockfest energy meets classic Cincinnati tradition at Mellotone with an evening of meat, music, and community.

Join us on Saturday, March 7 for a Bockfest Meat Raffle hosted by our friends from Binski’s, followed by live polka from Polka Warriors. From chants to shot specials to sausages, this is Bockfest exactly as it should be.

Event Schedule:

- 5:00-8:00 PM - Binski’s Meat Raffle

- 7:00-9:00 PM - Polka Warriors (Live)

Yes, it overlaps. Yes, that’s on purpose.

What to expect:

- Binski’s incomparable meat raffle-rowdy, joyful, and for a good cause

- Classic meat raffle chants and crowd energy (Most importantly, this event helps raise money for Ignite Peace, supporting their work to build safer, more connected communities. Come ready to have fun and do some good at the same time.)

- Shot specials flowing throughout the night

- A bockwurst to keep you fueled

- Live polka music from Polka Warriors to keep things moving

- A packed taproom full of Bockfest spirit

This night is part of Mellotone’s larger Bockfest weekend celebration, with beer flowing, music filling the space, and plenty of reasons to stay awhile.

Mellotone Beer Project

Cincinnati, OH (Over-the-Rhine)

Saturday, March 7

Meat Raffle: 5-8 PM | Live Music: 7-9 PM

Bring your loudest chant, your luckiest raffle energy, and your love for a great Cincinnati tradition. This is Bockfest.

