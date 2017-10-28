Cincinnati Cyclocross at Devou Park

One of the oldest cyclo-cross race weekends in the Midwest, the 2017 Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival encompasses three days of events: a pre-ride and social gatherings on Friday, Cincinnati Cyclocross at Devou Park on Saturday,

This is our ninth year at Devou Park; eighth year in the current location in the amphitheater area. The 2.9km course features a road start and finish, with a very hilly track with lots of off-camber combinations of sweeping and tight corners. There will be one set of barriers in an uphill section. Pit will be located at east side of course, and has access from two directions. Community power washers will be available next to pit area. A Pit Pass is required to access the pits during all UCI events. SRAM Neutral Service is available in the pit area for mechanical support. Similar to last year’s event, certain technical course elements will open up during the day. The UCI categories (beginning at 12:50pm)?? will race the entire course. Intermediate to advanced non-UCI categories (races starting at 10:35 & 11:35)?? will race the entire course, with the exception of the “Pan Am Plunge.” The first two racing waves in the morning (starting times 8:00 and 8:50) will race on a course that cuts out the entire lower technical loop.

For more information visit cincinnaticyclocross.com