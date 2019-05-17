× Expand Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "A Flea in Her Ear"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "A Flea in Her Ear"

Come spend a hilarious evening in Paris's most notorious hotel, The Frisky Puss, where the bourgeoist of the bourgeoisie let their peccadilloes out to play. Propriety takes a vacation, and ribaldry rules the roost, as a colorful cast of characters runs amok through the corridors, leaving chaos and occasionally clothing in their wake. David Ives fresh translation of Georges Feydeau's classic turn-of-the-century French sex farce will have you rolling in the aisles, so make yourself a reservation and allons-y!

*This production contains adult situations and innuendos.

