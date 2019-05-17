Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "A Flea in Her Ear"
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "A Flea in Her Ear"
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "A Flea in Her Ear"
Come spend a hilarious evening in Paris's most notorious hotel, The Frisky Puss, where the bourgeoist of the bourgeoisie let their peccadilloes out to play. Propriety takes a vacation, and ribaldry rules the roost, as a colorful cast of characters runs amok through the corridors, leaving chaos and occasionally clothing in their wake. David Ives fresh translation of Georges Feydeau's classic turn-of-the-century French sex farce will have you rolling in the aisles, so make yourself a reservation and allons-y!
*This production contains adult situations and innuendos.
For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com