× Expand Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "All the Way"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "All the Way"

1964. In the wake of an assassination that shook a nation to its core, a larger-than-life figure is propelled into the national spotlight. Faced with civil unrest at home and an unpopular war abroad, accidental president Lyndon B. Johnson struggles at the eleventh hour to get the hotly contested Civil Rights Act across the finish line, and to keep an already divided country from tearing itself apart. Don’t miss the professional regional premiere of this epic political thriller.

By Robert Schenkkan

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com