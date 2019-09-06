Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "August: Osage County"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "August: Osage County"

This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning family drama centers around Violet, the pill-addicted and scathingly manipulative matriarch of the Westin family. When her husband disappears, the rest of the clan is brought together for an unexpected reunion where old wounds are reopened and buried secrets brought to light. By turns vicious, funny, harrowing, and heartbreaking, August: Osage County is an American classic in the making.

By Tracy Letts

This production deals with addiction, violence, and adult themes

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
513-381-2273
