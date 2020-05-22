Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Book of Will"
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
This funny, irreverent, and irresistibly charming tale shows us just how close we came to losing the legacy of the most influential writer in Western civilization. Three years after the death of William Shakespeare, John Heminges and Henry Condell, former colleagues and friends of the Bard, contend with egotistical actors, bootleg knockoffs, and a ticking clock to ensure that the First Folio gets published, and that the works of William Shakespeare don’t end up on the trash heap of history.
By Lauren Gunderson
