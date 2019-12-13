× Expand Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "Every Christmas Story Ever Told"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Every Christmas Story Ever Told"

CSC’s holiday smash hit "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" is back! What begins as another annual production of "A Christmas Carol", soon devolves into a slightly irreverent look at all of our favorite “Beloved Holiday Classics” including It’s a Wonderful Life, Frosty, Rudolph, Charlie Brown and more! Three actors (with the help of Santa) send up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss in 90+ minutes of high octane jollity and frivolity.

By Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez

Not recommended for any theatergoer who still believes in Santa.

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com