Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Hamlet"

The mysterious death of a king is followed by his brother's unconventional ascension to the throne. The Queen's bed casts young Hamlet, usurped heir to the crown, in the role of reluctant avenger. Incest and intrigue, murder and madness, triumph and treachery all combine to paint one of the most complex and compelling portraits in all of English literature.

By William Shakespeare

Our production will be featuring a woman as Hamlet!

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com