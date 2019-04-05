Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Macbeth"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Macbeth"

When the noble Scottish Lord Macbeth sees a path to power open up before him, he is determined to trod that path to its bloody end, consequences (and maybe himself) be damned. With his ruthless wife at his side, the two plot a Machiavellian course to put and to keep Macbeth on the Scottish throne. Shakespeare’s heart-pounding thrill ride of a play is a harrowing exploration of ambition, morality, tyranny and corruption.

*This production contains adult situations and violence. It is not suitable for children under 13.

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
