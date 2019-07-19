× Expand This image is provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "Miss Holmes"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Miss Holmes"

When a young newlywed suspects her husband, a high-ranking investigator at Scotland Yard, has murdered his previous two wives, she fears she has nowhere to turn. But the game is afoot when her case is taken by two fiercely intelligent and independent women who refuse to be contained by the conventions of their time: Miss Sherlock Holmes and her stalwart companion Doctor Dorothy Watson. This clever re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic characters pits its heroes not only against cunning criminal masterminds, but also against the rigid and restrictive rules of Victorian society and the roles in which it is bent on casting them.

By Christopher M. Walsh

Characters based on those by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com