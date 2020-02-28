× Expand Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents "Pride and Prejudice"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "Pride and Prejudice"

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” One of the single most beloved stories of all time returns to the CSC stage in a fresh new adaptation which critics are calling “delightfully different,” “fizzy and festive,” and “unlike any adaptation of Jane Austen one has seen before.” Sweepingly romantic, with a good dose of the tongue-in-cheek, "Pride and Prejudice" follows the affaires de cœur of the witty and willful Elizabeth Bennet, as she finds that the path to true love can lead to the most unexpected of places.

By Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com