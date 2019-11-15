Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor"

to Google Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor"

The bawdy, bombastic, and chronically cash-poor Sir John Falstaff has been raising hell in the quiet town of Windsor. When his massive bar tab outstrips his meager means, he needs to raise some cash—and quick. He hatches a plan to seduce two of Windsor's most wealthy married women, but when they catch wind of his salacious scheme, they turn the tables on their would-be wooer, joining forces to teach him a lesson he won't soon forget.

By William Shakespeare

For more information call (513) 381-2273 or visit cincyshakes.com

Info

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1195 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Comedy, Theater & Dance
513-381-2273
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" - 2019-11-15 19:30:00