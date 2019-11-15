× Expand Image provided by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor"

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's "The Merry Wives of Windsor"

The bawdy, bombastic, and chronically cash-poor Sir John Falstaff has been raising hell in the quiet town of Windsor. When his massive bar tab outstrips his meager means, he needs to raise some cash—and quick. He hatches a plan to seduce two of Windsor's most wealthy married women, but when they catch wind of his salacious scheme, they turn the tables on their would-be wooer, joining forces to teach him a lesson he won't soon forget.

By William Shakespeare

