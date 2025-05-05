Cinco de Mayo @ Ernestos Mexican Cuisine
Ernestos Mexican Cuisine 117 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Cinco de Mayo @ Ernestos Mexican Cuisine
Take part in our 5th Annual Cinco de Mayo Party! Drink specials all day and night. JD Entertainment will be playing music and DJing from 5 to 9. We look forward to seeing you there.
For more information call (502) 265-0406 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday