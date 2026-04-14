× Expand Cinco de Neon-Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with The Help Squad while helping prevent homelessness Cinco de Neon-Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with The Help Squad while helping prevent homelessness

Join The Help Squad, with hosts Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis of WLWT News 5, at 6PM on May 5th for a great Cinco de Neon(Mayo) evening of food, fun and fellowship as we raise funds to help our neighbors in need. Your ticket includes dinner, valet parking and access to the American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave, Cincinnati 45225. Visit the Events page at thehelpsquadcincy.com to purchase your tickets. The Help Squad is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to share hope, compassion and grace through a faith and community collaborative. THS's focus is primarily, but not exclusively, on single parent families. Our short-term objective is to address clients' crisis circumstances. Providing for their immediate needs, we bring stability. We also rely on collaborative partners and all available resources to provide wrap-around needs such as food, clothing, housing, transportation-whatever is needed to calm the waters so we can begin working on long-term objectives. Long term, we help clients find the right resources and make the right choices to set them on a path to breaking the cycle of poverty, restoring hope, and putting their lives on an upward trajectory. Improving individual lives results in stronger, healthier communities.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3583691-2?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3583691-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3583691-4?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Tue, 05 May 2026 18:00 - 21:00

Venue details: American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45225, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price: General Admission: USD 75.00

Artists / Speakers: Sheree Paolello, Mike Dardis, Brian Ibold