Cinema Safari 2025 at the Louisville Zoo
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
The third times NOT a charm when you say his name. Join us for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the much-anticipated sequel people were just dying to see. Get ready for a film that will (sand)worm its way into your heart.
There’s nothing more classic than a night at movies! Join us in the Oasis Field at sundown to catch one of your favorite films on our giant screen under the stars. Gate opens at 8 p.m.; movie begins at sundown. Concessions available for purchase. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs! Gates open at 8 p.m., movie starts at sundown.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org