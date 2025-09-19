Cinema Safari 2025 at the Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Cinema Safari 2025 at the Louisville Zoo

The third times NOT a charm when you say his name. Join us for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the much-anticipated sequel people were just dying to see. Get ready for a film that will (sand)worm its way into your heart.

There’s nothing more classic than a night at movies! Join us in the Oasis Field at sundown to catch one of your favorite films on our giant screen under the stars. Gate opens at 8 p.m.; movie begins at sundown. Concessions available for purchase. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs! Gates open at 8 p.m., movie starts at sundown.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org

Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
