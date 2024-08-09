× Expand Cinema Safari at the Louisville Zoo: The Super Mario Bros Cinema Safari at the Louisville Zoo: The Super Mario Bros

Cinema Safari at the Louisville Zoo: The Super Mario Bros

Gate opens at 8 p.m.

Movie starts at sundown

“Let’s a go!” Power up and SHELL-abrate your favorite video game heroes as they go on a SUPER awesome adventure. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated film based on the beloved video game franchise. The movie follows two brothers, Mario and Luigi, after they fall into a magical world and have to help stop a battle for control of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Special character meet and greet beginning at 8 p.m. until film begins.

Catch a $5 Flick at the Zoo (free for Louisville Zoo Members).

Tickets must be purchased at the gate. Guests enter from 8 – 9 p.m.

Cinema Safari returns this summer to your Louisville Zoo! Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Join us in the Oasis Field at sundown to watch your favorite family-friendly movies on our giant inflatable screen. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs!

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event