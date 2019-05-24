× Expand Paducah CVB Madien Alley Cinema

Cinema Systers Film Festival

The premier film festival for lesbian filmmakers returns to Paducah for a fourth year. Seeking to promote and support filmmakers, producers, and writers, this diverse group of women gathers to celebrate their craft. Featuring specialty workshops and performance art in addition to film screenings throughout the weekend.

For more information call (270) 442-7723 or visit paducah.travel/events/cinema-systers-film-festival-2019-at-maiden-alley-cinema/19292/