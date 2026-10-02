Cinnamon Roll Making Class at Holly Day Market
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Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Junior League of Lexington
Daily Events Social Posts - 4
Cinnamon Roll Making Class, December 5, 10-11 am
Calling all holiday bakers!
Learn how to make your own melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls for the holidays. The $45 ticket includes entrance into Holly Day Market ($15 value), ingredients, supplies, and instruction from Sweet and Sassy Ashley from start to finish. Take your cinnamon rolls home to bake and enjoy!
Date: December 5th, 10 - 11 am
Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall
Ticket Price: $45