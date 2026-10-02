Cinnamon Roll Making Class at Holly Day Market

× Expand Junior League of Lexington Daily Events Social Posts - 4 Cinnamon Roll Making Class, December 5, 10-11 am

Calling all holiday bakers!

Learn how to make your own melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls for the holidays. The $45 ticket includes entrance into Holly Day Market ($15 value), ingredients, supplies, and instruction from Sweet and Sassy Ashley from start to finish. Take your cinnamon rolls home to bake and enjoy!

Date: December 5th, 10 - 11 am

Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall

Ticket Price: $45