Circle Play Forest School

Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill 400 Clifton Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Frankfort School of Ballet's Circle Play Forest School is a day camp for Ages 3-8

Enjoy a magical and delightful summer outdoors at Fort Hill Park with the Frankfort School of Ballet’s Circle Play teachers. We will share songs, stories, dance, art with materials from nature, and scientific observation of the natural ecosystem. Develop a love and respect for nature, and make friends under the loving care of our wise and gentle teachers.

$80/week

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com

Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill 400 Clifton Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
5022266443
