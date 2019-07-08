Circus Camp

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort School of Ballet's Circus Camp for Ages 5 and up

What is the only thing more fun than going to the circus? Being in the circus! At FSB’s Circus Camp, you will get experience in juggling, magic, tightrope walking, clowning, tumbling, partner acrobatics, gentle animal training, physical comedy, hula hooping, balance board, bed of nails, dance, and circus flow arts. Develop coordination, memorization skills, balance, stage presence, and more!

Morning Session (9am-noon) is $80/week, Afternoon Session (1-4pm) is $80/week.

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Education & Learning
5022266443
