× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Circus DeBois

Circus DuBois at Norton Center for the Arts

A CIRCUS EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER

A fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages, Circus DuBois showcases incredible feats of juggling, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion and magic all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Featured in Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman, the duo has amassed an impressive list of credits, including the Tony Award-winning Pippin on Broadway, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” and the Britney Spears World Circus Tour.

For more information, please call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com/events/circus-dubois/