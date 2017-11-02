Cirque Italia at the Florence Mall

This performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously. Cirque Italia is ready to provide a breathtaking experience. This new stage by itself is enough to amaze the most demanding audience, and synchronized with the most creative display of superhuman talent - the result is simply out of this world!

Packed full of incredible acts, there is no room for boredom. The variety presented is exceptional. For those who enjoy smart and well-thought out comedy, Alex the clown thrills while taking an acrobatic journey on the trampoline. Our Argentinian twin jugglers (with a Guinness World Record in their pockets) can handle all kinds of objects in the air, even fire! There is almost no bodily limit for our contortionist as she bends in ways you never would have imagined. She makes it seem so natural, you might end up trying it in yoga class.

Whether it’s a futuristic laser act or mesmerizing aerial performances, the show has something for all tastes and expectations. One thing Cirque Italia sets out to accomplish is to create a type of world-class entertainment suitable for all age groups.

Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals.

When: November 2-5

Where: 2028 Florence Mall, Florence, KY 41402

At: Florence Mall

Near: Macy’s—Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent

· November 2 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· November 3 – Friday: 7:30pm

· November 4 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

· November 5 – Sunday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

For more information or to purchase tickets call (941) 704-8572 or visit cirqueitalia.com/tickets