Cirque Mechanics in 42 FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Price: $24 (main floor front); $20 (main floor rear); $10 (balcony); all students and children half-price

At the center of every circus rests a 42ft ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, is the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics. The company dares us to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this evolving art form. The shows’ unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional, and its story full of the lore of the historic one-ring circus, create a welcoming place, like a big top, where we can be amazed. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to the Cirque Mechanics world of gears and canvas, pulleys and sawdust- within 42FT.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org