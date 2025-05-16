The City is Alive - gallery show opening reception
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
The City Is Alive exhibit
Join us in continuing Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration with the Carnegie Center’s May and June 2025 Gallery Hop exhibition, “The City is Alive.” Open from May 16 to June 20, this exhibit showcases original works that capture the vibrant, storied history of Lexington — from vibrant event photography and nostalgic promotional posters to any medium that reflects the energy, beauty, and moments that have brought color and community to our home. Through art, we’ll honor the people, places, and shared experiences that keep the spirit of Lexington alive.
Featured artists:
Mercedes Harn
Bryce Oquaye
Femi Oyeniran
frankie sisman
Brian Turner
Mikey Winsor
Bea Van Lanen
Opening reception May 16, 5-8pm in the Skydome Gallery
For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/may-gallery-hop-city-alive/