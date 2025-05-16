× Expand Carnegie Center SkyDome Gallery Art Exhibits - Webpage Banner - 4 The City Is Alive exhibit

The City is Alive - gallery show opening reception

Join us in continuing Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration with the Carnegie Center’s May and June 2025 Gallery Hop exhibition, “The City is Alive.” Open from May 16 to June 20, this exhibit showcases original works that capture the vibrant, storied history of Lexington — from vibrant event photography and nostalgic promotional posters to any medium that reflects the energy, beauty, and moments that have brought color and community to our home. Through art, we’ll honor the people, places, and shared experiences that keep the spirit of Lexington alive.

Featured artists:

Mercedes Harn

Bryce Oquaye

Femi Oyeniran

frankie sisman

Brian Turner

Mikey Winsor

Bea Van Lanen

Opening reception May 16, 5-8pm in the Skydome Gallery

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/may-gallery-hop-city-alive/